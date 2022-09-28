Podcast: Thundermentals - Episode 30

It’s preseason pod time! It has been a minute since we have any pods on this site (don’t worry, that’s in the works) so I thought I would share a preseason pod that I did with the OKC UK crew the other day.

We broke down the Draft, Summer League, Chet's injury and the season ahead. It is always a fun session with these guys; the debate always flows with Matt and Tom. If you are interested in supporting the pod, you can do so by giving OKC UK a follow on Twitter and letting us know your thoughts!