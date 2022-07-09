Oklahoma City Thunder sign Jaylin Williams to a four year deal

It was reported a few hours by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Jaylin Williams has signed a four-year, $8.2m deal with the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder No. 34 pick Jaylin Williams has agreed to a four-year, $8.2 million rookie deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2022

The former Razorback was taken by Sam Presti in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and has now committed his future to the Thunder. J-Will has already made waves on the Thunder for his innate timing for drawing charges.

Williams needs time to grow and this contract should provide him with the stability to do so. Jaylin is a talented defensive player but his offensive game needs polish for him to be able to survive in the league as a center. This contract seems to indicate that Williams has the ability to meet his potential and become a useful player for the Thunder.

I have to say, I am very happy for J-Will. He plays with a burning desire to win and it is impossible to not root for him. The Jaylin-Jalen combination should now continue for a decent while longer.