2022 NBA Summer League: Holmgren shines, as the Thunder defeat Utah 98-77

Holmgren scores 23 and blocks six shots for Summer League record

By JasonBatacao
2022 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League - Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) defeated the Utah Jazz (0-1) 98-77 in the opening game of the 2022 NBA Summer League in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Rookie forward Chet Holmgren scored a game-high 23 points on 7-for-9 shooting, while notching seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and six blocks in his first action for Oklahoma City. Forward Josh Giddey added onto the rookie’s performance with 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.

olmgren opened his second defensive possession with a block on Jazz center Kofi Cockburn with 8:51 remaining in the first quarter. Following that, Oklahoma City jumped out to a quick 14-point lead after the rookie forward nailed two three pointers from the top of the key with just under six minutes remaining. Rookie guard Jalen Williams, who scored 17 points on a 8-for-11 clip, capped off the Thunder’s run with a layup with just over 25 seconds remaining in the quarter and OKC led 29-9 at the end the period.

Utah outscored the Thunder 23-18 in the second quarter, but OKC still led 47-32 once half was over. Homlgren continued to wow the crowd with a 25-foot 3 and Dirk Nowitzki-esque fadeaway jumper midway before the end of the first half.

Oklahoma City finished the game outscoring the Jazz 51-45, shooting 36-for-73 and 8-for-39 from 3. The Thunder will face Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 6, in Salt Lake City.

