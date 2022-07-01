2022 NBA Free Agency: Muscala signs a veteran minimum contract and stays with the Thunder

It was reported yesterday that Mike Muscala has signed a veteran minimum contract to remain with the Thunder for the 2022-23 season. Darren Wolfson, a Minneapolis sports reporter, had the details on Twitter.

Former Roseville HS big Mike Muscala is re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He can help mentor Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren. 1-year deal for vet minimum. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2022

Muscala staying with the Thunder is widely welcomed by the fanbase and by the Thunder organisation. Over the course of the last three years, Muscala has brought leadership and steady, reliable production to a young team that needed guidance. His new contract will allow Mike to carry on in a similar role.

Muscala’s experience and skill as a stretch-5 will be invaluable in the Thunder’s development of Chet Holmgren, a player with a sweet outside stroke.

Providing that he receives regular minutes, Oklahoma City may be more competitive than what many expect next season. Muscala was a net-positive contributor off the bench last year and was sat so the Thunder’s tank was not negatively impacted. His unselfish play raises the level of the Thunder’s performance while providing real, useful development minutes for the team’s young players.