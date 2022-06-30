2022 NBA Free Agency: Dort signs a 5-year, $87.5 million deal with the Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder inked guard Lugentz Dort to a five-year, $87.5 million deal on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Thunder recently declined Dort’s $1.9 million team option for the 2022-23 season on June 29, which made him a restricted free agent. His new deal comes after he signed a two-way contract with Oklahoma City in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

Dort has started 131 of the 139 games that he has played in for Oklahoma City, averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in his three-year career. The 6-foot-3 guard had a career year last season, averaging 17.2 points per game on 40.4% shooting from the field and a 33.2% clip from beyond the arc.

Dort was sidelined for the season with a shoulder injury in February, which was later surgically repaired in March. With an emerging core of point-guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Josh Giddey, rookie forward Chet Holmgren, Dort’s deal solidifies him as a major part of the Thunder’s rebuild moving forward.