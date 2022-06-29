2022 NBA Free Agency: Oklahoma City declines to pickup Mike Muscala’s team option

The Oklahoma City Thunder declined to pickup center Mike Muscala’s $3.5 million team option for the 2023 season Wednesday evening, per Michael Scotto.

Muscala, a 30-year-old veteran, averaged eight points, three rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in 43 games with the Thunder last season. The eight-year veteran shot a career-high 42.9 percent from 3-point range before being shutdown for an arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle, which caused him to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season on March 8.

He will be a unrestricted free-agent and will be able to sign with any team – including the Thunder – that wants to sign him to a contract. He spent the last four seasons with Oklahoma City, and was a reliable bench option averaging 13.8 minutes per game in 2021.