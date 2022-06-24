NBA Draft 2022: Thunder select Chet Holmgren No. 2 overall

Well, we here at Welcome to Loud City were right on the money regarding Oklahoma City’s draft choice Thursday.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Thunder selected Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren.

This mighty tall (7-footer) will be great for the team defensively.

As our very own Jinal Tailor pointed out, Holmgren is an excellent two-way player that can protect the rim and shoot outside, greatly benefit the team, and anchor a defense effortlessly.

His shooting from outside, 39% for the season, should also improve the Thunder’s spacing.

Oklahoma City struggled to space the floor last season when they simultaneously played Favors, Bazley, and Dort.

He is also great at blocking, having averaged 3.7 blocks per game, which ranked first in the West Coast Conference and fourth in the nation.

Holmgren was highly efficient in college, shooting 60% from the field and 71% from the free-throw line.