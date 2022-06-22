2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, more

The Oklahoma City Thunder own three picks in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. Two are lottery selections, and one is in the second round.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti recently traded pick No. 30 and two second-rounders to the Denver Nuggets for forward JaMychal Green and a future 2027 protected first-round pick. Dealing with pick No. 30 consolidated another asset to Presti’s treasure chest of 19 future first-round draft picks in the coming years.

While the 30th pick belongs to Denver, Oklahoma City still owns picks Nos. 2, 12, and 34 in 2022, which gives the Thunder plenty of wiggle room to add talent to the roster. Last year OKC drafted forward Josh Giddey, point guard Tre Mann, and forward Aaron Wiggins to the roster.

Here’s a breakdown of each pick and their potential candidates for 2022:

Likely pick No. 2 candidates:

- Forward Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn)

- Forward Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)

- Point guard Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

- Forward Paolo Banchero (Duke)

This is the first time Oklahoma City has been selected inside the top five since 2009 when Presti selected now-76ers guard and former MVP, James Harden, with pick No. 3. Despite missing out on a top-five selection last season, OKC drew the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery and selected Giddey out of Australia.

Draft Kings has Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren as the favorite to go second overall to Oklahoma City with -220 odds.

Likely pick No. 12 candidates:

- Forward AJ Griffin (Duke)

- Guard Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky)

- Guard Dyson Daniels (Australia)

- Center Jalen Duren (Memphis)

- Guard Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona)

The No. 12 selection is a toss-up when guessing if Oklahoma City will decide to stay put, trade up, trade down, or do something else. With all the rumors, it’s hard to suggest what Presti will do in this scenario, but based on history, the Thunder last picked center Steven Adams with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Likely pick No. 34 candidates:

- Guard Christian Koloko (Arizona)

- Guard Kennedy Chandler (Tennesse)

NBA Draft Information