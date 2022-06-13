Oklahoma City trade #30 for JaMychal Green and a 2027 first round pick

Earlier today, Oklahoma City struck a trade which sent the 30th pick in the Draft to the Denver Nuggets for JaMychal Green and a future first rounder. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the details.

ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2022

Green has a down year last season shooting wise but has been a generally solid, reliable role player for his entire NBA career. JaMychal has earned minutes on good, competitive teams by playing versatile defense and knocking down the long ball.

Green is a 6’8 forward but his thick frame allows him to play as a small ball center in certain lineups. He has shown a proficiency for defending larger players which was highly important for Denver. Green’s willingness to hustle took pressure off Jokic’s shoulders and allowed Nikola to focus on defending the rim.

As moves go, it was unexpected but it is a good addition for the Thunder. Oklahoma City add a role player who will have ample opportunity to rehabilitate his game and earn a move away to another, more competitive team.

JaMychal’s contract runs out in 2023 so it does seem pretty likely that Sam Presti will try to flip Green for further assets around the trade deadline. The Nuggets moving on from JaMychal is not a reflection on his play but more on how their needs have shifted.

Denver have good depth at the forward positions with Michael Porter Jr, Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green. They also now have a reliable backup center in DeMarcus Cousins. The role that Green played on their team is redundant now and the Nuggets are in the hunt for another young project that they can develop.

Oklahoma City still have #2, #12 and #34 in this Draft. Dealing #30 consolidated the Thunder’s assets and could be a sign of Presti’s confidence. Presti may not feel the need to have #30 if he knows that the player he wants will fall to the second round.