NBA Draft Scouting: Keegan Murray

With the second overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, all of the top prospects are available to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of these highly touted prospects is Keegan Murray from the University of Iowa. The 6’8 forward was one of the nation’s top scorers, averaging 23.5 points per game.

Murray is highly effective offensively even with a low usage rate. This could benefit the Thunder, given the usage of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

The consensus All-American is a proven two-way player. With a 6’11 wingspan, Murray can defend multiple positions at the next level.

In his final college season, Murray ranked in the top ten for both steals and blocks per game in his conference.

Murray possesses a skillset that is top priority in today’s NBA. He is a wing player that creates his own points and can legitimately defend three positions. This make him a great plug and play player for whoever drafts him.

What’s most impressive is that Murray improved when given more opportunities in college. After starting just four games in his freshman season, Murray became a full time starter last year.

How did he respond to the additional playing time? Well, he increased his points per game by 16 and was a finalist for national player of the year.

Yet, Murray still has areas in which he can improve. One being his three point shooting. While he shot nearly 40% from three last season, he shot just 29% the year before.

Hopefully that percentage will increase in the NBA, but he could struggle adjusting to shooting from three in the league.

If selected, Murray could expand on the role Luguentz Dort has created on the Thunder. Dort is Oklahoma City’s primary perimeter defender but also averaged a career high 17 points per game this season.

Although, Dort has been great for the team, Murray has a bigger upside. Not to mention, Murray adds size to the Thunder’s lineup as he’s five inches taller than Dort.

Drafting Murray could give the Thunder a potential great two-way player, something they have not had since the Paul George trade.