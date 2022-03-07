OKC drops its second straight game in a row following a 116-103 loss to the Jazz.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-44) were defeated 116-103 by the Utah Jazz (40-23) on Sunday night in Oklahoma City.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points on 11-for-23 shooting, while grabbing seven rebounds and tossing eight assists. Despite losing, Gilgeous-Alexander has now garnered six straight games with at least 29 points.

Oklahoma City started off the game tied 9-9 after a driving layup from forward Darius Bazley, who ended with 11 points on a 5-of-11 clip from the floor. From that point on, however, the Jazz went on a 19-4 run with 4:05 remaining in the first quarter. Utah ended the period with a 33-24 lead.

I’m the second quarter, the Jazz kept its foot on the throttle, advancing to a 21-point lead. Oklahoma City recovered to bring the lead down to a 61-45 score at halftime.

In the third and fourth quarters Utah continued its tremendous offensive scoring barrage, but was outmatched 58-55 by the Thunder. Ultimately, the Jazz’s three point shooting proved to be the difference, as they went 23-for-52 from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City will look forward to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (40-25) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, in Oklahoma City.