Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 points not enough, as the Thunder drop 138-101 to the Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-43) were defeated 138-101 by the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-29) on Friday night.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all Thunder players with 33 points on 14-for-21 shooting, alongside five rebounds and seven assists. Forward Isaiah Roby scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds.

Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander and Roby, the Thunder weren’t able to find any offense. With guards Lu Dort (left shoulder strain) and Josh Giddey (sore right hip) out for another game, the Thunder lacked their playmaking in the starting lineup.

Offensively, Minnesota took advantage of Oklahoma City’s lackluster perimeter defense, draining 22-for-47 of its attempts beyond-the-arc. The Timberwolves poured in a game-high 35 assists alongside their shot-making from 3.

“Just credit Minnesota,” head coach Mark Daigneault said. “They’re obviously a really good team, and I thought their foot was on the gas. I thought they were the more aggressive team (on the perimeter).”

Oklahoma City led by two points to end the first quarter, but the Timberwolves exploded in the second quarter with 45 points — outscoring Oklahoma City by 19 points. Ultimately, Minnesota led by 17 points at halftime.

In the end, the Thunder weren’t able to recover from the Timberwolves’ three point barrage in the second quarter. Oklahoma City ended the game with a 37-point loss.

Looking forward, OKC’s next game will be against the Utah Jazz (39-23) at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 6, in Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center.