Thunder win overtime thriller 134-131 against Blazers

Before Monday’s game, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.

Despite the disappointing news, the Thunder stepped up to win 134-131 in overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers.

After the first quarter, it was obvious this game would be a track meet. Oklahoma City jumped out early, scoring 34 points in the first quarter.

In the second, Portland would follow up with a 30 point quarter of their own and would narrowly lead 61-58 at halftime.

The second half was a back and forth affair, as the largest lead was only 10 points early in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City’s three-point shooting helped mount their comeback as they hit six threes in the final quarter.

This includes two clutch threes down the stretch. One came from Theo Maledon, cutting the deficit to three points with a minute remaining.

Then, Isaiah Roby hit a three-pointer that tied the game at 115 and sent things to overtime.

In overtime, Roby took over once again. Scoring 10 of the Thunder’s 19 overtime points.

Thanks to Roby’s career-high 30 points, the Thunder won dramatically.

Biggest Takeaways

Roby wasn’t the only Thunder player who had a career night. Rookie Aaron Wiggins also had his best performance as a pro tonight.

Wiggins had 28 points, along with six assists and five rebounds. Also, Maledon recorded his first career double-double tonight.

Maledon was the Thunder’s leading rebounder tonight, tallying 10 rebounds and 23 points.

Although Oklahoma City had a trio of great performances, they were fortunate to pull out the victory. The Thunder managed to win despite having 21 turnovers.

Oklahoma City will return home Wednesday to face the Atlanta Hawks, hoping their young stars will stand out once again.