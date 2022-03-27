Thunder defeated soundly 113-107 by Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-52) was defeated 113-107 by the Denver Nuggets (43-31) on Saturday night in Denver.

With just eight players active, point guard Theo Maledon led all Oklahoma City scorers with 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting, while grabbing four rebounds and talking three assists.

Denver opened the first half with a 16-point lead before the Thunder nailed back-to-back buckets to trim the lead by seven points. Rookie point guard Tre Mann nailed one 25-foot three-pointer and a free throw to bring the score down to a 58-49 lead.

The man scored Oklahoma City’s final four points before halftime. Despite struggling on a 5-for-15 clip, the rookie point guard finished with 15 points on the night.

In the third and fourth quarters, the Thunder outscored the Nuggets 58-55, but it wasn’t enough to garner a big enough comeback, as power forward Nikola Jokic’s 35 points was the deciding difference.

The Thunder will face off against the Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. CT on Monday, March 28 in Portland.