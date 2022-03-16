Walker’s game-winning shot helps Spurs down Thunder 122-120

After Monday's blowout loss, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked to bounce back in tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

But Lonnie Walker had other plans as his game-winning shot puts the Spurs over the Thunder 122-120.

Like Monday’s game, the offense wouldn’t be an issue for the Thunder. The Thunder had a great first half offensively.

Both Darius Bazley and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were in double figures. Also, the Thunder were aggressive, shooting 17 first-half free throws.

Yet, it was the Spurs who led by double digits at halftime. Dejounte Murray led all scorers with 14 first-half points.

Oklahoma City started mounting a comeback after trailing by as much as 16 in the third quarter.

With under eight minutes remaining, the game was tied at 106. The remainder of the other quarter was a back-and-forth affair.

Toward the end of the game, the Thunder were great at forcing tough shots.

“I thought the execution down the stretch was good. In particular, we executed on both sides the bench,” Mark Daigneault said.

Aleksej Pokusevski was prominent in the final moments for Oklahoma City. First, the young forward made three free throws, tying the game at 117 with two minutes left.

Then, his great contest on Keldon Johnson prevented a dunk and kept the deficit at one.

The defensive effort led to a fast break where Gilgeous-Alexander assisted Pokusevski on a layup that gave Oklahoma City a lead with four seconds remaining.

However, Lonnie Walker hit a game-winning 3-pointer with one second left on the following possession.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed a last-second attempt from the corner, as the Thunder lost 122-120.

Although the Thunder made a comeback, they were overall outplayed tonight. San Antonio shot a higher percentage from the free throw and three-point line.

Not to mention, Oklahoma City had 19 turnovers, and the Spurs had 21 points off.

On the bright side, Bazley and Gilgeous-Alexander have had three consecutive big games together. The tandem has scored a combined 176 points in the last few outings.

That’s nearly 60 points per game between the two teammates.

Oklahoma City’s road trip will continue Friday when the Thunder face-off with the Eastern Conference’s number seed, the Miami Heat.