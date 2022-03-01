Thunder lose 131-110 in high-scoring affair against Kings

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder fall 131-110 to the Sacramento Kings.

OKC would start their week of games at home versus the Kings. This would be the team's final matchup of the season and the first since the Kings traded for Domantas Sabonis.

A high-scoring affair was eminent, with both teams surpassing 30 points in the first quarter. The game’s fast pace served as both a positive on offense and negative on defense for the Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said.

Despite that, the game was tied at 59 by halftime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 19 points in the first half.

The third quarter is where the game changed. Oklahoma City started the quarter fast, going on a 9-0 scoring run in the first three minutes.

However, towards the end of the third, that’s when things would change. Sacramento would overcome the deficit and lead by nine, heading into the fourth.

The Kings' lead would grow in the fourth, as they led by 14 points midway through the quarter.

In the end, the Thunder would lose 131-110 in a game that ended up being a track meet.

Major Takeaways

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been an excellent post All-Star break. The star point guard followed up his previous two 30-point performances with another one tonight.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 37 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds with a near triple-double.

“He dominated the game when the ball was in his hands, and I think he had great balance tonight,” Daigneault said.

The other Thunder players didn’t do enough offensively to keep up with the Kings.

Trey Lyles, Harrison Barnes, and De’Aaron Fox scored over 20 points. Meanwhile, the Thunder’s second-leading scorer was Tre Mann, with 11 points.

In total, the Kings had six players in double figures. What’s most impressive about their 131 points is Sacramento only shot 32% from three tonight.

“Our defense is predicated on taking away easy baskets, and they got too many of those shots tonight,” Daigneault said.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City will be back in action when they visit the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.