The Thunder Trades a 2026 Second-Round Pick for KZ Okpala.

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala for a 2026 second- round pick on Wednesday afternoon.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired a 2026 second round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for KZ Okpala. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 9, 2022

Alongside Okpala, who is an unrestricted free agent in 2022, the Thunder amended the protections on the Heat’s 2023 first-round pick and two years of protections previously owed to Oklahoma City via the Paul George trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Miami will now owe the Thunder a conditional 2025 first-round pick with 1-14 protection. If the pick isn’t conveyed that year, it will then turn into an unprotected 2026 first-rounder, adding to Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti’s bevvy of draft picks for the next five years.

In the final year of his contract, Okpala is due a $1.78 million dead cap hit for the rest of the season, which pins the Thunder $23.7 million under the minimum salary floor. In three years he has appeared in 63 career NBA games (nine starts), averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes while shooting 40.6 percent from the field.

The Thunder will face-off against the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7 p.m CT in Toronto, Ontario