Oklahoma City defeats the Trail Blazers 96-93

The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-34) defeated the Portland Trail Blazers (21-32) 96-93 in Portland on Friday night, extending their win streak to three games since the absence of star point-guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (sprained ankle)

The Thunder started off the first quarter with an 11-6 lead following two layups from forwards Mamadi Diakite and rookie Josh Giddey. The Trail Blazers rolled back, however, to bring the score down to 21-19 by the end of the quarter.

To start the second quarter, Oklahoma City pushed its lead four points following a Giddey 23-foot three pointer with 9:57 remaining. The Trail Blazers did not let up on the Thunder defense, tying the game 40-40 with just above five minutes left. Portland outscored the Thunder 10-6 to end the quarter, leading 60-56 by halftime.

In the third and fourth quarters, Oklahoma City outscored the Trail Blazers 50-43 while shooting 15-of-42 from beyond-the-arc. Giddey and guard Lu Dort finished with 16 and 23 points, respectively, on the night. Tre Mann struggled to score tonight, garnering only nine points on 4-for-17 shooting.

The Thunder closed out Portland in the final moments after CJ McCollum hit a mid range jumper to bring Portland within three points. Oklahoma City finished the game making all four of its free-throws to secure its win.

Oklahoma pivots to the second game of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Sacramento.