Josh Giddey joins Oscar Robertson in the history books, as the Thunder lose 114-106 to the Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder was defeated 114-106 by the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, once again, Oklahoma City’s rookie duo of Tre Mann and Josh Giddey paved the way offensively.

Giddey tallied his third straight triple-double, with 17 points (8-for-18), 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The rookie forward’s third consecutive triple-double puts him with the likes of Oscar Robertson as the only rookie to log three straight.

“He’s a good player,” head coach Mark Daigneault said. “I thought he played a really great floor game again tonight. The triple-doubles are just a byproduct of how he’s playing right now.”

Mann finished with 24 points on 10-for-20 shooting and a 3-of-7 clip from beyond the arc. The dynamic point guard’s night is his second consecutive game scoring more than 20 points in a game. He also had six rebounds and three assists.

In the first half of the game the Thunder gave up 73 points — a season worst so far. Oklahoma City recovered, however, allowing the Spurs to score only 16 points. Despite the defensive efforts, San Antonio recovered in the fourth quarter by scoring 25 points.

“We did a much better job of staying in there defensively,” Daigneault said. “They only had 41 points in the second half. If we could’ve course-corrected that earlier, then we would’ve been better off.”

Ultimately, the Thunder’s defensive inefficiencies were too much to overcome. The Spurs rolled on to win the game in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City will transition into the All Star break, with its next game taking place against the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 24, in Pheonix.