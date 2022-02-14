Giddey’s Second Straight Triple-Double Guides the Thunder to a 127-123 Overtime Win Over the Knicks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-39) defeated the New York Knicks (25-33) 127-123 in New York City on Monday night.

Rookie forward Josh Giddey and point guard Tre Mann led the Thunder offensively with Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out. Giddey capped off his second straight triple-double performance – third of the season – at Madison Square Garden with a career-high 28 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists against the Knicks. Mann, who joked with the Thunder forward after the game about dropping a “30-ball,” dropped a career-high 30 points on 9-for-16 shooting.

Oklahoma City started off the first quarter taking a 12-4 lead against the Knicks. At that time Mann had half of the Thunder’s points with six, alongside Giddey’s two assists. The rookie duo’s dominance faltered, however, as the Knicks came roaring back to end the quarter with a 31-29 lead.

The Thunder kept pace with New York, once again, in the second quarter by trading leads with the Knicks back-and-forth in the first seven minutes of the quarter. By halftime Oklahoma City was within one point following a last-second layup from forward Darius Bazley, who made a major impact on the game finishing with 23 points (8-for-17), eight rebounds and three assists. Bazley played a major role in containing Knicks’ forward Julius Randle in the game, as well.

Out of halftime, Oklahoma City and New York paved the lead back-and-forth, remaining tied by the end of regulation. Ultimately, after taking an eight point lead in overtime, missing two free-throws, Thunder guard Ty Jerome allowed the Knicks to come back within three, but Immanuel Quickley missed an open corner three-pointer that would’ve likely sent the game to double overtime. Instead, Giddey nailed 1-of-2 free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining, ending the game with a win for the Thunder.

OKC will return home to face off against the San Antonio Spurs (22-36) at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Oklahoma City.