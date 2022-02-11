OKC drops to the 76ers 100-87

The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-38) was defeated 100-87 by the Philadelphia 76ers (33-22) Friday night in Philadelphia.

The Thunder started off the night with 18-17 following a Lu Dort three-point jumper. Dort started the game off with four points, going 2-for-2 from the field. Three other Oklahoma City players scored in the first five minutes against the 76ers’ defense. Philadelphia ended the first quarter with a tied game with the Thunder, ending on a 24-24 score.

Oklahoma City’s offense was sluggish in the second quarter. It started off 2-for-5 with the first make coming from Aleksej Pokusevski, who finished the game with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, six rebounds and a single assist. The 76ers went back-and-forth for most of the quarter, however, leading 44-41 versus the Thunder with just under 26 seconds remaining until halftime. Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey extended the lead by two more points, following a late-game make right before the buzzer of halftime, 46-41.

Once the 76ers came out of halftime, they dominated Oklahoma City 54-46 in both the third and fourth quarters en route to its 13-point win. Oklahoma City will look forward to its next matchup against the Bulls on a back-to-back Saturday, Feb. 12, in Chicago.