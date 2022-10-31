Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named Western Conference Player of the Week

Last week, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played at an otherworldly level as he led the Thunder to three straight wins against the Clippers and Mavericks. His brilliance was recognised by the NBA earlier today when he was named Western Conference Player of the Week. Giannis Antetokounmpo took home the Eastern Conference honours.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 2 of the 2022-23 season (Oct. 24-30). pic.twitter.com/GUeUe7Upcv — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 31, 2022

It is a just reward for Shai; he has been exceptional in all facets of the game over the last week or so. Gilgeous-Alexander’s smooth scoring has carried the Thunder through difficult moments and got the team over the line in tight games. He has played the role of ‘closer’ with great skill and with huge benefit for the team as whole.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s play has gone under the radar over the last few years; there have been few national writers flying out to Oklahoma City to watch the Thunder but it now finally seems that SGA is getting his shine.

Shai will need to continue playing at this level if he wants to make the All-Star game in Salt Lake City as the competition is fierce this year. Players like Anthony Edwards, CJ McCollum and Jamal Murray will all be vying for that honour. That being said, I have complete faith in Gilgeous-Alexander, he has been unstoppable so far.