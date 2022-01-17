Thunder vs. Mavericks - start time, preview, and game thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action on Monday as they take on the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder (14-28) is coming off a 107-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game that indeed had in their hands, leading by 18 points at one point.

If that isn’t a sign of how the season is going, then I don’t know what to tell you.

The Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the league and have only won one game in 2022.

The Mavericks (24-19) have the 11th best record in the league and are looking to win their third-straight game.

OKC will look to stop Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 19 points against the Orlando Magic, who have the worst record in the league.

For the Mavericks, they’ll need to watch out for Josh Giddey, who scored 17 points, nabbed 13 boards, and dished out 14 assists in their last matchup against Dallas, who won 103-84 back on Dec. 12.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT and can be watched on Bally Sports Southwest.