Aleksej Pokusevski’s career high not enough as Thunder fall to Hornets 113-102

The Oklahoma City Thunder came into tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets looking to end a three game losing streak. They would have to do so without Mike Muscala, Darius Bazley and Darius Miller in the rotation.

It did not start well for Oklahoma City as they fell behind 8-0 in the opening minutes of the game. The Thunder would go on to allow 32 points in the first quarter.

Oklahoma City was able to change the tempo in the second quarter and managed to only trail by five at halftime. Although, the Thunder kept the game close for three quarters, in the fourth quarter, the game started to get away from them.

Charlotte would go on a run in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to take their largest lead of 17 points. The Hornets would hold onto the lead and go on to win the game 113-102.

It was a total team effort for the Hornets tonight as all five starters scored in double figures. Charlotte also got 27 points off the bench from Cody Zeller and Brad Wanamaker.

The Thunder tonight were plagued by turnovers. Oklahoma City had 22 turnovers on the night which is the second most they have had in a game all season.

The loss overshadowed two impressive performances from a pair of Thunder rookies. Both Theo Maledon and Aleksej Pokusevski score 25 points tonight. Pokusevski was able to score his career high by having a historic shooting night from three. The first round pick hit a franchise rookie record with seven threes.

“We’re really optimistic about those guys and a lot of the guys we have, the thing I’m most optimistic about is the approach. Obviously they played great but they played great tonight because they’ve improved and they’ve improved because the approach they’ve taken,” Mark Daigneault said.

The Thunder will look to snap their four game skid tomorrow night at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.