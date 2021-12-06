Hot-shooting 4th quarter leads Thunder to 114-103 victory over Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Monday’s game to bounce back from a recording-breaking loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

And that’s exactly what Oklahoma City did, winning 114-103 against a Detroit Pistons team who were losers of eight straight games themselves.

First overall pick Cade Cunningham started fast, scoring nine first-quarter points. Cunningham wasn’t alone as the Pistons hit five three-pointers in the first.

Detroit would score 37 points in the first period and took the lead they refused to relinquish.

The Pistons would maintain their distance in the second quarter and lead 63-50 at halftime. Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, and Jermani Grant scored double figures in the first half.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Thunder would cut into the Pistons lead. Oklahoma City cut the deficit to three points several times in the fourth quarter.

Yet after a 13-0 scoring run, the Thunder took their first lead of the game with under five minutes remaining.

Once the Thunder took the lead, they never looked back.

Surprisingly, the Thunder struggled offensive for the majority of the game. Especially from behind the arc, as they shot 36% from three tonight.

But the game completely changed in the fourth quarter, when Oklahoma City started the quarter 15-of-15 from the field.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort led the way as they combined for 58 points. The Thunder’s franchise player also pitched in a career-high 13 assists.

“When we play together, play for each other and play aggressive, were at our best,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think that’s what we tried to do for the last six minutes and fortunately got a win because of it.”

Oklahoma City will return to action on Wednesday when they travel to play the Toronto Raptors.