The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Suns 115-97 on Wednesday night

The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22) were defeated 115-97 by the Phoenix Suns (27-7) on Wednesday night.

For the second game in a row, Oklahoma City was without head coach Mark Daigneault, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Alongside them, star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat the game out — leaving Oklahoma City without its leading scorer.

While ravaged by COVID-19 protocols, Oklahoma City kept the first quarter competitive, leading 23-22 with 2:36 remaining in play. The Suns did not relent, however, going on a 11-0 run to end the first stanza. Ultimately, Phoenix led 33-23 going into the second quarter.

In the following quarter, the Thunder brought the score back within five points with just 10:28 remaining. Towards the end of the first half, Aaron Wiggins — who has been on a two-way contract all season — had a thunderous jam to spark energy into the Thunder’s offense. Despite his offensive power, the Suns led by eight going into halftime.

In the second half, Phoenix completely dominated the Thunder defensively. So much that Lu Dort ended his consecutive 46-game streak of making a three pointer tonight. Dort shot 3-of-18 from the field, and 0-for-7 from three, in one of his worst games of the season.

In the end, Phoenix rolled through the second half out scoring Oklahoma City 55-45, which resulted in a 18-point win for the Suns. Phoenix held OKC to a game-low 16 points in the fourth quarter, sparking its blowout win over the Thunder.

Wiggins and Ty Jerome had tremendous outings for the Thunder. Both players combined for 46 points on 19-of-41 attempts from the field. The offensive duo was Oklahoma City’s lone bright spot versus the Suns.

OKC’s next game is against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 31 at the Paycom Center.