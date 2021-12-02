Thunder suffers worst loss in NBA history, falls 152-79 at Memphis

The Oklahoma City Thunder rattled off a record-setting performance on Thursday in Memphis.

OKC, without star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, suffered the most lopsided loss in NBA history, falling 152-79 to a Grizzlies team without its superstar Ja Morant. SGA entered concussion protocol before the game while Morant continued to nurse a knee injury.

In the process of losing by 73 points, the Thunder was out-rebounded 53-26, shot 33-percent from the field overall and 29-percent from 3-point range, turned the ball over 19 times, and assisted just 14 times on 25 made baskets.

Yikes.

The Grizzlies shot 63-percent overall and 53-percent from deep. They also finished with 41 helpers, 16 steals, and nine blocked shots. There was no need for Morant’s services.

Luguentz Dort, who finished with a plus/minus of -53, led OKC with 15 points on 3-for-8 shooting. He grabbed just one rebound and dished out two assists.

Rookie Tre Mann, coming off back-to-back double-digit scoring performances against the Houston Rockets, scored 12. Ty Jerome and Mike Muscala also chipped in 12 apiece.

Jaren Jackson Jr. paced Memphis with 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting, including six triples. Eight other Grizzlies scored in double digits, including De’Anthony Melton with 19.

The Thunder now owns the two worst losses in league history, both home and away. The team lost to the Indiana Pacers by 57 points at home last season.

With the performance now in the rearview mirror, OKC takes a much needed three-day break before picking back up in Detroit on Monday and Toronto on Wednesday.