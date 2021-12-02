Thunder v. Grizzlies: Start time, preview, game thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis at the FedExForum tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

Oklahoma City (6-15) enters its second game of a back-to-back versus the Grizzlies (11-10) – sliding on a seven game losing streak – as they lost to the Houston Rockets (5-16) 114-110 on Wednesday night.

After struggling in the last 10 games, Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander currently has the hot hand for Oklahoma City following a 39-point outing against the Rockets, but he will miss the matchup after entering the NBA’s concussion protocol. Gilgeous-Alexander hit the hardwood numerous times late in the fourth quarter, but remained in the game for the final minute.

The Thunder will also be without power forward Mike Muscala (right ankle soreness), small forward Kenrich Williams (right ankle sprain), rookie small forward Josh Giddey (flu), who just won Western Conference Rookie of the Month, and power forward Derrick Favors (non-COVID-19 illness) were all out of Oklahoma City’s lineup last night.

Memphis is currently on a two-game win streak and stands as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Its most recent win came against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, Nov. 30, after a 98-91 score. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is out for a third straight game with a left knee sprain after injuring it on Friday, Nov. 26.

Oklahoma City will look to break its losing streak as they pivot to their game against Memphis.