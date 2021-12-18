SGA’s game-winner sinks Clippers, 104-103

For the second straight game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played hero.

And on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, it actually decided the outcome.

SGA set a pick for Luguentz Dort on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s final play out of a timeout. He then received a pass from Mike Muscala, dribbled right, stepped back, and swished an uncontested 3-pointer to seal a 104-103 win at Paycom Center.

The Thunder’s star guard once again did his part, only this time it wasn’t followed by a 61-foot, desperation heave that somehow banked in. SGA and his teammates celebrated while the Thunder crowd erupted, rather than stared in shock with fans in disbelief.

Oh, the ebb and flow of the NBA season.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points on 8-for-16 shooting in over 35 minutes.

Dort, who was supposed to receive the final pass from Muscala before the Clippers forced it into SGA’s hands, led the Thunder (9-19) with 29 points, going 12-for-19 from the floor.

Dort has become a hot hand from deep, including four 3-pointers on Saturday, and helped spur a strong start for the Thunder with 15 points in the first half. Oklahoma City jumped out to a 24-19 lead after the first quarter and followed with 33 in the second.

SGA and Dort combined for 26 points in the second half. Rookie Josh Giddey also ignited Oklahoma City offensively, nearly recording a triple-double with eight points, 10 assists, and a game-high 18 rebounds. He grabbed 12 boards after halftime.

The Thunder bench played well, including Darius Bazley, who had started 27 games this season. He scored 10 points, as well as Aleksej Pokusevski, who also grabbed five rebounds. Tre Mann led the second unit with 11 points.

Luke Kennard led the Clippers (16-14) with 27 points while also grabbing seven rebounds. Former Thunder guard Reggie Jackson recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. Terrance Mann scored 18 points with seven boards.

The Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak with the win and now hit the road for a short trip to Memphis (19-11) on Monday before returning home to host the Denver Nuggets (15-14) on Wednesday.

Tip-off against the Grizzlies at FedExForum is scheduled for 7 p.m. C.T.