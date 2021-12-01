Oklahoma City vs Houston Rockets - Start time, preview and game thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Houston Rockets - again - this time in Oklahoma City.

The game between the Thunder (6-14) and the 4-16 Rockets is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. CT.

According to CBS Sports, the Thunder are favored by 2.5 points.

This marks the second time the two teams have faced each other this week - with the Rockets winning 102-89 on Monday.

Some Thunder players played well offensively, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 22 points. Both Isaiah Roby and Tre Mann finished with 17 points.

For the Rockets, Christian Wood was their leading scorer with 24 points and 21 rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. finished the night with 11 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Rockets are not having a good season. They’re currently 0-11 on the road but have won their last three-straight games.

The Thunder, on the other hand, has lost six straight games.