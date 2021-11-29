Thunder lose in Houston, 102-89, gain a game in reverse standings

Well, that was bad, folks.

In a putrid offensive performance, the Oklahoma City Thunder lose to the tanking Houston Rockets, 102-89.

There’s just something about playing the empty halls of Toyota Center that really seals the rim for the Thunder. This is now the second time in two trips that the Thunder put up a bad performance against arguably the worst team in the league. It was just very bad and sloppy basketball that looked unfocused.

The fourth quarter made the final score and box scores look decent, but this was really a bad game overall for the team for three quarters.

In terms of the tank standings, this was a crucial game to lose as the Rockets were three games ahead of the Thunder in the reverse standings for the worst record in the NBA. The Thunder gain a full game in the standings and they are right in the thick of things despite that random four-game winning streak they had earlier this season.

But back to the game, not a whole lot to write about. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was great as he finished with 22 points. After recent scoring and shooting struggles, it was nice to see SGA right the ship with his scoring. Even if it’s against a team as bad as the Rockets and it’s just one game. Hopefully, the franchise player will build off of this game and get things back on track with his scoring efficiency.

Tre Mann also had a good game as he finished with 17 points. Mann’s shooting was on point tonight and his scoring aggressiveness was notable. Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault pointed out last week that he loves to see Mann be aggressive with his shot, regardless if it goes in or not.

“Last night was a decent anecdote of the Blue time he played,” said Daigneault on Saturday. “It took him 3 games to get 11 shots in the preseason, he did that in 17 minutes last night.”

Isaiah Roby also had a really good game as he finished with 17 points. Roby has been going back and forth with the Thunder and Blue. It was nice to see Roby had a good outing and took advantage of the fact that veterans Derrick Favors, Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala were out.

Also, shoutout to Paul Watson Jr. for making his Thunder debut. He is the other two-way guy on the roster — along with Aaron Wiggins. Watson Jr. finished with six rebounds. Nice to see a veteran get rewarded after spending the entire season in the G League mentoring the young guys.

Next Game: Thunder take on the Houston Rockets again back home on Wednesday, Dec. 1.