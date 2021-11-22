Proof of COVID vaccine or negative test no longer necessary to go to Thunder home games

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that they will no longer require fans to show proof of a COVID vaccine card or negative test in order to attend home games starting Dec. 1.

This was the case for the first 10 of 41 home games this season. The team announced before the season began that fans needed to show proof of being COVID-free.

In a PR statement released, the organization said:

“Since we announced the protocols in September, the Oklahoma Department of Health reports the percentage of Oklahoma County residents 12 and older who are fully or partially vaccinated has risen to 85%. The number of COVID cases statewide has dropped approximately 60% and hospitalizations have declined at similar rates.

As we discussed the statistics and vaccination rates with health officials and reviewed our protocols, we have decided to lift our vaccination/testing requirements. Effective with the Dec. 1 home game, we will no longer require proof of vaccination or testing to attend games, nor require children ages 2 to 11 to wear masks. The current protocols – proof of vaccination or negative test - remain in place for home games on Nov. 24 and 26.

Vaccination or testing requirements for those sitting in courtside seats will not change at this time, as they are determined by the NBA.”

The Thunder are currently 28th in the NBA in both average home attendance (13,624) and capacity (74.8%).