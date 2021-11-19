Thunder loses defensive battle to Bucks, 96-89

The Oklahoma City Thunder looked to end their two-game losing streak in Friday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oklahoma City’s first matchup against the defending champions began a three-game road trip.

Milwaukee started the game on a 13-0 scoring run and controlled most of the first half. The Thunder trailed by as much as 17 points in the first half.

Despite large deficits throughout the game, Oklahoma City managed to stay within striking distance as the team only trailed 58-47 at halftime.

Entering the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City trailed by 12 points even with Josh Giddey having a double-double through three quarters.

Great defense in the final quarter spurred the Thunder’s comeback effort. Oklahoma City cut the deficit to one possession with eight minutes remaining.

However, the Bucks managed to keep the Thunder at bay, preventing them from ever tying the game.

Oklahoma City eventually fell short, 96-89. Although the Thunder lost, they had a great defensive performance.

The Thunder’s defense held the Bucks to 37% from the field and 29% from three.

Even though they were inefficient, the Bucks’ starters scored in double digits. In addition, they forced 12 turnovers which turned into 21 points.

The Thunder will need a better offensive output tomorrow night against the Boston Celtics.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort need to shoot better than a combined 9-for-33 from the field to beat a Celtics team that scored 130 points on Friday night.