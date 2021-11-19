Thunder vs. Bucks - Start time, preview, and game thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. CT.

The Thunder are coming off a four-game homestand, where they defeated the Houston Rockets 101-89 on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City (6-8) is coming in hot, as they’ve only lost three games this month, going 5-3 in the last eight games.

Lu Dort will look to have another stellar game after scoring a season-high 34 points against the Rockets.

The Thunder will be without center Derrick Favors, ESPN reported.

The Bucks (7-8) are coming off a 109-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, with Giannis Antetokounmpo going off by scoring a season-high 47 points on 78% shooting.

According to CBS Sports, Milwaukee is favored by 12.5 points.

The sports outlet reported that the Bucks would be without Brook Lopez due to a back injury.

The Thunder will be without head coach Mark Daigneault, whose wife will give birth to their child.