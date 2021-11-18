Thunder HC Mark Daigneault to miss the weekend to attend birth of his child

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without its head coach for the weekend.

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault mentioned in today’s post-practice presser that he will miss the start of the upcoming three-game road trip as his wife is due to give birth in the immediate days.

The Thunder will play in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 19, in Boston on Saturday, Nov. 20 and in Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 22 before returning to Oklahoma City to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Assistant Coach Dave Bliss will take over head coaching duties in the meantime.

The Thunder are currently 6-8 in Daigneault’s second season under the helm.

From all of us here at WTLC, we just want to wish Daigneault and his wife good health and good luck for the birth of their child! Congrats coach!