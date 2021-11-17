Thunder vs. Rockets - Start time, preview, and game thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Houston Rockets Wednesday night.

The game is slated to tip-off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted

The Thunder are 5-8, and the Rockets are 1-13.

The Rockets are looking to stop a 12-game losing streak.

Both teams are looking to shake off losses. On Monday, the Rockets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 136-102, and the Thunder are looking to bounce back after losing to the Miami Heat 103-90.

The top scorers of the night for Houston were shooting guard Jalen Green who had 15 points, and small forward Jae’Sean Tate, who finished the night with 14 points.

For Oklahoma City, the top player of the night was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who led with 10 points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Wednesday marks the final 4-game homestand for the Thunder, heading out on the road on Friday when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest