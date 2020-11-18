NBA Draft 2020: What to know about Oklahoma City Thunder before Wednesday’s virtual event

The first overall pick belongs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it’s projected that they’ll take LaMelo Ball. Still, he could also go No. 2 to Golden State Warriors or No. 3 to Charlotte Hornets.

There isn’t a consensus No. 1 pick this year because the coronavirus pandemic upended March Madness. Hence, college basketball players could not make any impression or allow NBA teams to evaluate players.

What Oklahoma City Thunder will do with their three draft picks on Wednesday is still up in the air.

In the first round, Oklahoma City picks 25th overall, which they acquired from the Denver Nuggets when they traded Jerami Grant last year.

They’ll also draft 28th, which they received from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the reported deal involving Dennis Schroder.

In the second round, they’ll pick 53rd overall.

After OKC traded Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a first-round package in 2022, which gave the team 16 first-round picks through 2026.

The Thunder acquired Ricky Rubio as part of the CP3 trade, but he might be harder to deal with because he still has a 2-year contract with $35 million remaining.

According to The Oklahoman, General Manager Sam Presti could trade up and draft Serbian 7-foot forward Aleksej Pokusevski because Pokusevski’s agent, Jason Ranne, used to work for the Thunder as director of strategic planning.

Commissioner Adam Silver, along with Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, will announce the selections live at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

ESPN will have live cameras set to look into 17 team draft rooms, USA Today reported.

Here is a complete list of the draft order for round one:

1. Minnesota

2. Golden State

3. Charlotte

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics

15. Orlando Magic

16. Portland Trail Blazers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers

22. Denver Nuggets

23. Utah Jazz

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. Oklahoma City Thunder

26. Boston Celtics

27. New York Knicks

28. Oklahoma City Thunder* (Los Angeles Lakers traded 28th pick in exchange for a trade involving OKC’s Dennis Schröder)

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics

ESPN’s pre-draft coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the draft at 8 p.m. ET.